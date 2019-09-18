Clearview BBQ in Columbus reopens after small fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A favorite barbeque restaurant in Columbus is back open for business after closing due to a fire.
Clearview BBQ on River Road opened its doors Tuesday after the fire forced it to close earlier this month. Columbus Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Terry Herring said an electrical short started the small fire.
Herring said customers were inside Clearview at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt. The restaurant has fully recovered from the fire and is operating during its normal hours.
