Clutch play from Davis helps Opelika to 4-0 start

Opelika, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika has at least one guy they can count on in a key moment: quarterback Brody Davis. Their 4-and-0 start is thanks in part to his play in key situations. He helped lead the Bulldogs to late victories twice already this year.
“IT would be a different game if we don’t have him making some of the throws he’s made," coach Erik Speakman said.
Speakman sees Davis’s work throughout the week, and sometimes Davis’s throws remind him of an NFL gunslinger.
“Some days at practice you wonder what in the world is he doing?" Speakman said. "And then on Friday night you go out there and it’s almost like you’re watching Brett Favre wearing number 16 or something. He’ll do something crazy and it works out for us.”
This move to the starting role has certainly worked out so far. Davis has thrown for 605 yards passing and four touchdowns.
“We had all summer to work things out and I’ve grown up with like all the receivers like Marien [Warner] and Omar [Holloway] and them, so we just have a connection unlike other I feel like,” Davis said.
Teammate Marien Warner had plenty of positive things to say about the QB.
“He’s a leader, man. He’s a good leader," Warner said. "We’ve got good chemistry together because like he said I mean we’ve been playing together like five, four years now.”
Warner said he’s a good leader, and that’s helped them come out on top in the big moments.
“His leadership plays into that also because I mean it’s been times where we’ll be about to come on the field and he’ll just be telling us to keep our head up and let’s go… let’s get in this endzone," Warner said.
Davis follows some tough acts like Jake Bentley, John David Worth and Cade Blackmon, but he’s not worried about past players.
“I’m Brody," he said. "I’m not any of them, so I’m just trying to do me.”
What is he worried about? Making his last season count.
“...Go and make memories with these guys because who knows? This might be the last time I ever play,” Davis said.
One memory can be made this Friday as he and the rest of the seniors hope to beat Central for the first time in their careers.
