Cold Front Coming! Changes Start Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The long-awaited cold front is pushing into the area from the east, and we'll notice a big difference as we head into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Look for highs to drop to the low to mid 80s on Thursday with middle 80s for most spots on Friday and Saturday. The weather looks phenomenal for high school football games and other outdoor plans you may have through the end of the week and start of the weekend. We will also tell a big difference in the morning hours with upper 50s and low 60s by early Friday morning, and 60s sticking around through Monday morning of next week. By Sunday and into next week, however, the highs will start to climb again - expect low to mid 90s in your extended forecast with chances of rain near zero for the next 7-10 days. We're keeping an eye on the active tropics, but there's nothing out there now that will have a significant impact on the USA in the coming days.