Columbus attorney, community activist announces candidacy for Ga. State Senate District 15

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus attorney and community activist has announced his candidacy for Georgia State Senate District 15.
Teddy Reese says his campaign will focus on protecting the youth and reinvesting in their future, making health care accessible and affordable, attracting good-paying, livable wage jobs in the area, and more.
“It’s about how we want to position ourselves as a city and as a region as Senate District 15 moving into the future,” said Reese. “And I’m convinced that we as a people want to move together collectively in love, in compassion, honesty, and transparency, making sure we are setting that foundation that we speak of.”
The seat is currently held by Senator Ed Harbison.
