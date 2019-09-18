Former ADOC employee indicted for allowing inmate abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections employee has been indicted on two counts by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Former-Lt. Willie Burks, 39, is accused of failing to stop a sergeant under his command from kicking and using a baton to strike a handcuffed and compliant inmate at ADOC’s Elmore Correctional Facility. The DOJ says Burks was also charged with making false statements to the federal grand jury in connection to the investigation.
Three former and current corrections officers have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the Feb. 16, 2019 incident.
Former Alabama Department of Corrections Sergeant Ulysses Oliver pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting two handcuffed inmates. Corrections Officers Briana Mosley and Leon Williams pleaded guilty for failing to intervene to prevent the abuse by former-Sgt. Oliver.
According to the prior guilty pleas, Oliver went to an observation room holding two inmate victims who were handcuffed and sitting quietly. Oliver pulled the first victim from the observation room into an adjacent hallway where he then struck the victim multiple times with his fists and feet. He then used his collapsible baton to strike the victim approximately 19 times, the DOJ said.
After assaulting the first victim, Oliver returned to the observation room and pulled the second victim into the hallway where he kicked the second victim and used his baton to strike the victim approximately 10 times.
The DOJ said in both assaults, the victims were handcuffed, and were not resisting or posing a threat.
Afterward, Oliver returned to the observation room where the victims were held and shoved the tip of his baton into the face of one of the victims, lacerating the victim’s face.
The assaults were said to be the victims’ punishment because Oliver believed that the victims had brought contraband into the facility.
The assaults took place in the presence of other ADOC correctional officers, who did not intervene to prevent the assaults.
If convicted, Burks faces a statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
