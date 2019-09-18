Former Columbus mayor honored at community center’s Impact Award Dinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former mayor of Columbus was recognized Tuesday night at the 2019 Impact Award Dinner.
The dinner was held at the Columbus Community Center.
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson was honored for her work with children in the community.
The Columbus Community Center works with youth and afterschool programs and the funds raised from the dinner will help in its efforts.
Organizers said they are a nonprofit and they take care of children in the community with donations and commitment.
"We are a nonprofit, a 5013-C, so we need the community's support in order to continue to support the children of our community,” said Davita Bynum, Columbus Community Center board member.
The center’s goal was to raise $15,000 with the event.
