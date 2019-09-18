Former Hardaway High football player sentenced on child molestation, sodomy charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Hardaway High School football player is heading to prison on sex-related charges involving a minor.
In 2018, 24-year-old Justin Crawford was arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, incest, sodomy, and enticing a minor for indecent purposes.
According to local law enforcement, Crawford pleaded guilty to child molestation and sodomy and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Crawford played for Hardaway High in 2013 ad after graduating, he signed with a junior college and later the University of West Virginia. Crawford played for the Atlanta Falcons before getting cut during pre-season.
