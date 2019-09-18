Junior League of Columbus raising poverty awareness while wearing one black dress

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the fifth year in a row, the Junior League of Columbus is participating in the Little Black Dress Initiative.
During the week of Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, Junior League members will wear the same black dress with a button prompting people to ask about the initiative.
Their main goal is to raise awareness about poverty and the need for diapers.
Organizers say that infants need approximately 10 diapers per day and toddler require about six, leading them to cost approximately $100 per month.
The Junior League of Columbus is the only nationally recognized Diaper Bank within two hours of the Chattahoochee Valley and have distributed more than 100,000 diapers.
During Little Black Dress Week, and the rest of the year, you can donate diapers to the Junior League of Columbus to aid in their efforts to help provide diapers to those who need them.
