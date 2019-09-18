MCSD graduation decreases, remains above the state average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the sixth year in a row, the Muscogee County School District graduation rate has remained above the graduation rate of the state of Georgia.
While the District did see a minor decrease in their year-over-year graduation rate, from last year’s 88.9 percent to this year’s 86.1 percent, they remain above the state graduation rate of 82 percent, which is a 4.1 percent difference.
“Although our graduation rate still remains well above the state and national averages, I am disappointed that we took a step backward after six consecutive years of improvement. Our ultimate goal of a 100 percent full-option graduation continues to be the focus of our work as a district. To that end, we have revised our tracking of transient students, who move out of our district without notice, to ensure that does not impact our rate in the future,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, Muscogee County School District.
In years past, the District had a more than 7 percent greater graduation rate than that of the state.
Graduation rates for individual school’s range from 69.2 percent to 100 percent.
