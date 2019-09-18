MCSD graduation decreases, remains above the state average

“Although our graduation rate still remains well above the state and national averages, I am disappointed that we took a step backward after six consecutive years of improvement. Our ultimate goal of a 100 percent full-option graduation continues to be the focus of our work as a district. To that end, we have revised our tracking of transient students, who move out of our district without notice, to ensure that does not impact our rate in the future,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, Muscogee County School District.