New Alabama gas tax to bring $1M to Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The new Alabama gas tax has been in effect for two weeks.
One local highway department says it’s going to make a major difference on some local roads.
The Russell County Highway Department says the 6 cents per gallon tax this year and the extra 2 cents next year and in 2021 will bring nearly $1 million for the county to use for road repairs and repaving. It also means the roads will be repaired on a 25 to 20-year cycle instead of the current 70 to 80 years.
“Right now, we've been paving between 5 and 7 miles of road per year. This year, between our NPO money, federal aid money, and the new money and our annual resurfacing, we're going to be able to pave around 28 miles of road this year. Hopefully, from here on out, we'll be 18 to 20 miles a year.”
The new gas tax marks the first time since the early 90s that the state has raised the fuel tax rate. Some roads that will be paved this fiscal year in Russell County include, Tuskegee Highway, parts of Owens Road, and two miles of Huguley Road. Chambers County will be getting around $630,000 this year and over $1 million by 2022.
