One More Day of Sweltering Heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday marks a day of transition to more bearable weather as we finally bid farewell to the above average heat in exchange for some more fall-like temperatures—at least after today! After hitting the triple digits for many of us on Tuesday, highs will still top out close to that in the mid-upper 90s, but 80s will take over in the days ahead.
With a more seasonable air mass moving in behind the incoming “back door” cold front, lows will fall comfortably into the 60s as well through the weekend. Of course, the fall cool-down won’t last forever; 90s will return by Sunday and summer heat will build back in next week, conveniently for the first day of fall on Monday. Though there is a 10-20% chance of some isolated showers today as the front moves through the Southeast, rain chances still look scarce over the next week.
