Phenix City mother taking legal action after 5-year-old son allegedly hit and bruised by teacher

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -A Phenix city mother says she’s now taking legal action against her son’s former teacher after she claims he was hit in the face, scratched, and abused in his classroom at Meadowlane Elementary.
“He had these twitches in his sleep. That’s never happened before,” says Diona Williams.
Williams says she recently began to notice her son coming home from school with scratches on his neck and upper back, headaches, and recently, a busted lip. Her son Caden is 5 years old.
“One day he got off the bus holding his head. I asked him why and he said, ‘when my teacher gets mad at me, she hits me and scratch me.’ I then looked, examined his body and he had scratches and bruises,” says Williams.
She says she then took the matter to the principal, who, she says, told her that kids lie, she then went to the Phenix City superintendent’s office and the Department of Human Resources.
“They told me to file a police report and then from there, the police set up a day for Caden to go to the child advocacy center,” says Williams.
Caden then talked to investigators behind a one-way mirror and stated that his teacher would hit him. Williams says during the investigation, the teacher ended up leaving Meadowlane Elementary. It’s still an active investigation according to investigators. William says no child should have to be attacked in the very place they should feel secure.
“That’s just a baby, 5 years old. You don’t do children like that,” says Phenix City parent Elizabeth Vaughn.
“This is only the first month of the school year and it shouldn’t have happened,” says Williams.
We’ve reached out to the Phenix City School District and spoke with a representative who saidNews Leader 9 would hear back from an official in their office. We have not received a response. Williams is taking legal action. She says a jury hearing is scheduled in November.
Williams says in the meantime, she’s working to transfer her son to a new school.
