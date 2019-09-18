Teen charged with shooting 15-year-old girl during argument

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Monday.
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett, officers charged Kavon Barnes with one count of second degree assault in connection with the shooting at around 4:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Forbes Drive. MPD’s investigation indicates Barnes shot at the victim during an argument.
Police said the victim tried to flee, but she was struck, sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim’s left forearm and side were hit.
Duckett said members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force took Barnes into custody on Tuesday. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.
