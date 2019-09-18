Transfer requested for former Columbus police officer charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Months after a Columbus police officer was charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend. His attorney is making a motion for bond.
Former Sgt. William Talley is in isolation and on suicide watch and his attorney fears if he stays in jail, instead of a mental hospital, he won’t be fit to stand trial when the time comes.
In court, defense attorney Jennifer Curry said Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins supports her motion for bond. Bond would include Talley being moved to a secure mental health facility.
“We really are a mental health facility because I think we house about as many people with mental health issues as West Central does. However, we are not long term. We are not designed to be a long-term mental health facility,” said Tompkins.
Curry said it could be years before Talley faces a judge and jury for trial. Her concern is getting him the mental health care he needs in the meantime. Judge Gil McBride will hear this motion again when Curry can bring Tompkins and a doctor into the courtroom to testify.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.