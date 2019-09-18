Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to apprehend shooting suspect on West Point Rd.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to avoid West Point Rd. as they attempt to apprehend a shooting suspect.
In a post made on their Facebook page, they say they are currently at a residence in the 3000 block of West Point Rd. near Teaver Rd. attempting to make the arrest. The suspect has barricaded himslef inside of a home.
The message also says that while traffic is open, they are asking drivers to slow down, but not stop. They say they do not need any spectators.
There is no word at this time on the identity of the suspect or how long deputies have been attempting to make this arrest.
