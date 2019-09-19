ALDOT widening interstate bridges in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is currently widening three bridges on Interstate 85 in Macon County.
According to ALDOT, the bridges are southbound at exit 26 and northbound at exits 38 and 42. As the bridges are widened, ALDOT will lengthen the acceleration lanes at the exits so motorists can safely merge into traffic.
ALDOT is also installing cable guiderail along I-85 in the county in areas that do not already have it.
