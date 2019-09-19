Boy runs mile in honor of Officer Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 500 miles away in Orlando, a 10-year-old boy has wrapped up running a mile in honor of fallen Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette.
Wednesday night, Zechariah Cartledge ran while carrying the Blue Line Flag in Cousette’s memory.
He’s been doing this since 2018 every time an officer is killed in the line of duty. He’s now up to more than 200 miles.
Cartledge says with every step, he thinks about each individual officer and the sacrifice they’ve made for our safety.
“I was running last year for 9/11 heroes. And when I heard how many officers passed away last year in 2018, I wanted to run this year in honor of them in my 5Ks and half marathons. But I didn’t want to forget the ones who passed away in 2019, just like investigator Cousette,” said Cartledge.
He plans to continue doing this until he’s no longer physically able to.
Zechariah founded a non-profit called Running 4 Heroes to raise funds for injured first responders. You can click here to visit that website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.