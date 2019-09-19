Columbus police arrest man for multiple armed robberies using ‘LetGo’ app

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly committing several armed robberies using popular property selling app ‘LetGo.’
17-year-old Jaquez Johnson was arrested on Sept. 18.
He is facing several charges, including:
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18
- 2nd degree forgery
- Possession of a controlled substance, schedule I
- Theft by taking
- Entering an unoccupied dwelling
Police also released a warning for people using ‘LetGo’ and other selling apps, reminding them to always be mindful when completing transactions and to meet in public places, not secluded ones.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 21 at 2:00 p.m.
Any additional victims of armed robberies associated with ‘LetGo’ buyers are asked to contact the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit at (706) 653-3400.
