Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen on Rochester Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
14-year-old Jaylen Brown was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Rochester Avenue.
Jaylen is 6’0” and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a black flowery shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.
Jaylen suffers from autism and is bipolar. He is sensitive to sound and is due to take his medicine.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit 706-653-3449.
