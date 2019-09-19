LaGrange Fire Department investigating structure fire on Miller St.

LaGrange Fire Department investigating structure fire on Miller St.
LaGrange Fire Department battles house fire on Miller St. (Source: LaGrange Fire Department)
By Alex Jones | September 19, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 11:31 AM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire officials in LaGrange are currently investigating a structure fire in the 500 block of Miller St.

The LaGrange Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire at approximately 2:42 p.m. on Sept. 18.

LaGrange police officers arrived on the scene first and reported seeing smoke and flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire that was located in a bedroom. It was deemed to be under control at 3:06 p.m.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated to roughly approximate $5,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.