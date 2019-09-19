LaGrange Fire Department investigating structure fire on Miller St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire officials in LaGrange are currently investigating a structure fire in the 500 block of Miller St.
The LaGrange Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire at approximately 2:42 p.m. on Sept. 18.
LaGrange police officers arrived on the scene first and reported seeing smoke and flames.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire that was located in a bedroom. It was deemed to be under control at 3:06 p.m.
Residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated to roughly approximate $5,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
