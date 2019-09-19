LaGrange police to start cracking down on drivers who don’t stop at stop signs

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are making a more conscious effort to stop drivers who fail to stop at a stop sign or traffic light.
The LaGrange Police Department is beginning a campaign on Oct. 1 to crack down on drivers who fail to yield or completely stop at stop signs and traffic lights.
According to LPD, 276 of the 982 collisions they have investigated on their streets in 2019 listed the offense as a failure to yield.
In 2018, 406 of the 1,474 collisions also listed failure to yield as the contributing offense.
“After a review of our internal wreck data we found that motorists who ran through stop signs and red lights so far in 2019 have caused 28% of the wrecks on our roadways,” said Lt. Mark Kostial. “AAA recently conducted a study and found that deaths from drivers running red lights have increased 28 percent since 2012. At the end of the day, drivers who decide to run red lights and/or stop signs when they could have stopped safely are making a reckless choice that puts other road users in danger.”
A failure to yield traffic ticket could cost up to $377.
