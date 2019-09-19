Millions in grants go to civil rights churches, schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Parks Service awarded $3.4 million in grants to help preserve ten civil rights projects in Alabama.
Dorothy Walker with the Alabama Historical Commission said they plan to make upgrades and digitize parts of the Freedom Rides Museum with the grant money. She said preserving history will help teach future generations.
“It’s important for them to know about some of the strategies during the movement to ensure that these rights were there for all Americans," Walker said.
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, said one goal is to preserve the history of African-Americans.
“Learning the history of our country and people allows us to better understand where our nation stands today," Sewell said.
