Millions in grants go to civil rights churches, schools
16th Street Baptist Church (Source: 16th Street Baptist Church)
By Lydia Nusbaum | September 18, 2019 at 8:04 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 10:34 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Parks Service awarded $3.4 million in grants to help preserve ten civil rights projects in Alabama.

Dorothy Walker with the Alabama Historical Commission said they plan to make upgrades and digitize parts of the Freedom Rides Museum with the grant money. She said preserving history will help teach future generations.

“It’s important for them to know about some of the strategies during the movement to ensure that these rights were there for all Americans," Walker said.

City Grantee Award
Birmingham St. Paul United Methodist Church $500,000
Birmingham Sixteenth Street Baptist Church $500,000
Birmingham Historic Bethel Baptist Church Community Restoration Fund $258,209
Marion Lincolnite Club, Inc. (Historic Lincoln Normal School Gymnasium) $500,000
Montgomery Alabama Historical Commission (Historic Moore Building) $500,000
Montgomery Alabama Historical Commission (Freedom Rides Museum) $50,000
Selma Gateway Educational Foundation, Inc. & Brown Chapel AME Church $500,000
Selma Brown Chapel AME Historical Preservation Foundation $500,000
Selma Tabernacle Baptist Church – Selma, AL Legacy Foundation, Inc. $37,950
Selma Tabernacle Baptist Church –Legacy Foundation, Inc. $50,000

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, said one goal is to preserve the history of African-Americans.

“Learning the history of our country and people allows us to better understand where our nation stands today," Sewell said.

