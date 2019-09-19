More Seasonable Air Knocking on the “Back Door”

Comfortable mornings will dominate the next several days with lows in the 60s and even 50s in some spots. Eventually, 90s will return by the first day of fall on Monday, but at least through the weekend we’ll get a brief reprieve with highs in the 80s. Rain chances remain unimpressive even into next week, when we have a 10-20% coverage of showers at best next Tuesday and Friday. In the meantime, the short-term will feature breezy conditions thanks to the changing weather pattern, so not of the question to want a light jacket for the morning hours. And though the afternoons will still be warm, the low humidity will make for perfect football weather over the next few days!