New pre-k classroom funded through grant coming to Chambers Co.

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A new pre-k classroom is coming to Huguley Elementary School in Lanett, Alabama.
According to the Chambers County school superintendent, the school system received a $120,000 grant from the Office of School Readiness. The money will go towards equipment, furniture, and other materials, as well as teacher salaries.
The superintendent said there’s been a waiting list for another pre-k class and this new addition will hopefully allow all the students to get off the list.
The new class will have 18 students and will begin by the middle of October.
