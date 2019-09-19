Six MCSD students named to state superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Education has announced that six students within the Muscogee County School District have been named to serve on State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council.
130 middle and high school students across the state were chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants.
Students on the council will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact state policies have on the classroom, focus on education-related issues, serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors at their schools and participate in service projects.
MCSD students selected for the council include:
- Alexandra Greenfield, a 7th grader at Blackmon Road Middle School
- Lillian Washington, a 7th grader at Midland Middle School
- Bay Chapman, an 8th grader at Richards Middle School
- James Cummings, an 8th grader at Richards Middle School
- Alexis Hearn, a 10th grader at Columbus High School
- Tanner Nelson, a 10th grader at Columbus High School
These students were selected based off the strength of their essay responses focusing on their ideas for public education and their community service experiences.
