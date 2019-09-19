Suspect wanted in Columbus for burglary at church on 8th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for burglary at a church.
The burglary happened Thursday, Sept. 19 at Greater Peace Baptist Church located in the 2800 block of 8th Street.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the suspect forcibly entered the church, which resulted in property damage.
A photo of the suspect has been released.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4304 or the property crimes unit at 706-653-3424. Information can also be sent via the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit Facebook page.
