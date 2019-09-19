United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley tackling opioid use with new initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is launching a new initiative to take on opioid abuse.
The agency is allowing citizens to simply dial 211 to receive information about opioids.
This service is free, secure, and available all day, every day.
Several monthly observances in September and October correlate with opioid addiction and abuse.
September is Pain Awareness Month and National Recovery Month and October marks National Substance Abuse Month.
“We feel like this is an important service for United Way to be involved in, trying to connect those who are struggling with these issues to the services that I need,” said President and CEO of United Way Ben Moser.
By texting ‘opioid’ to 898-211, individuals can receive general information on opioids, and find opioid abuse and addiction resources for a friend, family member, or themselves.
This texting service also features ongoing support messages. If an individual prefers calling instead of texting, they can dial 211 at any time to speak directly with a Resource Specialist.
