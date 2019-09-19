Valley man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley, Alabama man was arrested Thursday and is facing sexual abuse charges.
28-year-old Everett Kelley is charged with felony sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
According to the Valley Police Department, a report was filed on Sept. 17 concerning alleged sexual abuse of a minor while she was in care of family members. The case was investigated by detectives of the Valley Police Department and agents from the Children’s Advocacy Center.
No details on the incident will be released due to the age of the victim and the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
Kelley is being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.
