Cool Mornings & Hotter Afternoons Ahead in the Forecast!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a comfortable start out there early Friday morning, we will see more of the same through early next week with lows in the 60s for most everyone out there. The afternoon highs will start to creep up this weekend with upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and low 90s back for most everyone on Sunday. For next week, the heat will get cranked up even higher - low to mid 90s will be in the forecast for Monday through Friday with Wednesday and Thursday likely being the warmest days. Even peeking way ahead to next weekend, highs should still be well above average with very little in the way of any chance of rain. Our forecast for the next 9 days remains dry. In the tropics, we'll be watching things carefully in the coming weeks as things remain very active - however, there are no immediate threats to the United States. We'll keep an eye on it!