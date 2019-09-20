GUEST SEGMENT: HBCU alumni chapters hosting brunch & day party in Columbus

HBCU Brunch & Day Party
By Olivia Gunn | September 19, 2019 at 9:45 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 9:45 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two college alumni chapters are hosting an inaugural brunch and day party in Columbus.

The HBCU Brunch and Day Party takes place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19 at Warehouse 9. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide scholarships to students in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The brunch and day party is a joint effort between the local Alabama A&M and Alabama State University alumni chapters.

Pamela Green gives more details about the event.

To purchase tickets to the HBCU Brunch and Day Party, click here.

