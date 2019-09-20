HEALTH WITH DR. PAULA: September asthma epidemic in children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One quarter of all children hospitalized for asthma-related illnesses are admitted to the hospital in September.
This is called the September asthma epidemic.
Dr. Paula Walker-King says that with kids starting back to school in August, they are confined to classrooms where germs are being shared between them.
She says that viral respiratory illnesses contribute to 80 percent of asthma flareups.
Dr. Paula says that frequent hand-washing is a must as well as developing an action plan.
Parents need to communicate that action plan to your child’s school to help them know what triggers your child has.
Dr. Paula also recommends students pre-treating before exercising or going out in the cold weather.
Even kids who are not experiencing symptoms should make sure to keep up their treatment to help minimize flare-ups.
