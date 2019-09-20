Heat Wave Returns This Weekend

Fantastic taste of Fall around the Valley today around the Valley, with widespread 50s & 60s to start off the day. Abundant sunshine will allow for us to warm up into the 80s, and Friday Night Football looks perfect with temps falling into the 60s. As for this weekend, bright sunshine is expected, with a warming trend expected with highs back in the 90s by Sunday. Monday is the first day of Fall, but we'll be heading in the wrong direction! Mammoth dome of heat will build across the southeast, with Georgia & Alabama being ground zero. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week, threatening record highs, with no end in sight. Speaking of that, it might not rain again for the rest of September in the vast majority of our area, which will only worsen drought conditions.