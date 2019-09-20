Judge hears updates on 5 high profile murder cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Superior Court Judge William Rumer heard updates on five large profile murder cases Thursday morning.
Johnathon Swift, a suspect in the Pizza Hut murder from April 2018, is still not indicted on his charges. Prosecutors hope to have him and his other co-defendants indicted by the end of the year. The next status conference is scheduled for October 15.
Anna Stecenko’s attorney requested a motion for bond. Stecenko is charged with murder in the August death of aspiring rapper Jaylin Williams. Rumer asked the attorney to come back when the 90-day indictment period was over to make his motion again.
Brandon Connor is also charged with murder is and facing the death penalty. He’s accused of killing his girlfriend and child, then setting their home on fire in August 2014. Rumer told court today Connor’s lawyers should be ready for trial soon. A status conference is scheduled for October 15 to nail down a trial date.
Jamar Pipkin’s case went to a grand jury earlier this week. Pipkin is accused in a shooting death on Curry Street in 2018. A status conference is scheduled for Friday.
Lastly, Yashicer Pritchett’s case also went before a grand jury this week with a status conference scheduled for Friday as well. Pritchett is accused of killing Tommy Marshall inside his home in 2018.
News Leader 9 will continue to follow all of these cases and bring the latest updates on air and online.
