$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Someone in the Chattahoochee Valley better check their pockets because the Sept. 19 All or Nothing Georgia Lottery drawing found its winner in Columbus.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Lotto Mart in the 400 block of Third Ave.
The winning numbers were 1-4-6-7-11-13-14-17-18-21-23-24.
All or Nothing players can win up to $250,000 by matching all or none of the 12 numbers drawn.
A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.
Earlier this month, a $250,000 ticket was sold in West Point and that winner has claimed their prize.
All or Nothing winners have 180 days to claim the prize.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.