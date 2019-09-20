Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show returns to Columbus Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is kicking off its 40th anniversary with one of its staple events: the Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show.
The show features more than 50 vendors showcasing their handmade, one-of-a-kind items.
The event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 with VIP Night from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets for VIP Night are $10 and will get you a first look at all of the booths, as well as live entertainment, goodie bags and door prizes.
On Saturday and Sunday, tickets are $5. Hours on Saturday are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Once you have a ticket to the show, you can get into the event as many times as you want throughout the weekend.
The event will feature a football corner for those who need to take a break, as well as a kids corner to help keep littlest Southern Lovin’ Junkers having a great time, making this event perfect for the whole family.
