Aflac releases documentary that shines a light on childhood cancer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aflac is shining a light on childhood cancer with a new documentary.
A sneak peek to the Columbus-shot film, titled “Moments of Joy,” was screened in the Fountain City last night.
The documentary is part of their childhood cancer campaign.
Aflac representatives say it is a film that takes you into the emotional challenges and celebrated moments along the pediatric cancer journey.
“It’s not about us, it’s not about Aflac; it’s about these children, their families and the voice they want to share with the people. That’s why we made this film, so they can talk to the world,” said Andrew Levy, President and Director of Film.
Aflac and Chispa House, a production company from Athens, Ga., will hold the worldwide premiere at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 25.
By sharing these stories, they are hoping to create a lasting impact to continue the fight against cancer.
