Annual Kids in the Kitchen event held Saturday Morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Junior League of Columbus hosted its annual Kids in the Kitchen event Saturday morning at Feeding the Valley on Flat Rock Rd.
Kids and their families were able to visit different stations, learn about health and safety, and even dance Zumba!
The event chair said she hopes people who visited are able to see their goal clearly: having healthy children.
“We hope people walk away with a sense of community," Allison Brown said, "and also a sense of things they can do to better their lifestyle whether it be more active, focusing on dental health or ways to eat healthier.”
Kids and their families could visit gardening stations, snacking stations, and even dental health tables.
Face painting and bowling were also popular parts of the event.
