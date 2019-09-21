Columbus middle schoolers create positive atmosphere with prayer lockers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in Columbus are putting forth efforts to help one another get through the hard times.
Students are using a common middle school item, a locker, to spread positivity and hopefully support one another. They are calling them prayer lockers.
Walking from class to class, talking with friends and being a kid is only part of the experience of being a student.
“A lot of times, we think kids don’t have stresses," assistant principal Dr. Stefan Lawrence said, "because they don’t have a mortgage to pay, but it’s harder to be a kid than any time in history.”
That is why a group of students in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes club at Aaron Cohn Middle School created prayer lockers for each grade.
“So, they would write it down, slip it through the locker,” seventh grade student Carolina Thompson said, “and we would put it on the board in the room, then it would be anonymous and everybody could say their prayer requests.”
Students said sometimes things are too personal to talk about, pray about or ask for help, so these lockers let every note remain anonymous.
“I feel like it really makes a big difference in someone’s life," Thompson said, "if they get prayed for.”
The assistant principal said it does not matter what religion students practice, or if they practice religion at all; everyone is welcome to participate.
“It makes me feel good," seventh grader Maya Bagsey said, "that people can talk about what’s going on in their lives and we can help them go through it if they need help.”
The assistant principal said these students inspire him. He said he is receiving calls from other schools who want to recreate these lockers.
“It’s this ‘pay it forward’ mentality," Lawrence said. "This is something that allows adults to get out of the way, which I think we should do sometimes, it allows children to be able to express themselves and put themselves in care for each other.”
The students said this project is far bigger than religion, it is about humanity.
