Columbus vape shop owners lobby for vaping in Washington D.C.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Vaping has been promoted as an alternative to smoking, but according to health officials, it is causing illnesses with a death toll of eight.
The biggest concern is the popularity vaping has among teens.
The owners of The Vape Loft in Columbus just left Washington D.C., where they spoke with politicians to clarify some things about vaping after President Donald Trump says the next plan of action is to ban all flavors of vapes.
The Vape Loft owners are all a part of the Georgia Smoke-Free Association.
They wanted to explain to politicians the difference in the products they sell in their store versus what teens are getting their hands-on in the black market, resulting in deaths.
“They wanted to propose a flavor ban, pretty much for all the shops, which would remove about 95 percent of products in the shops. They were also trying to pass a bill that would make it illegal to buy vaper products if you were under the age of 21,” said Nick Jebeles, The Vape Loft co-owner.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been about 530 vape-related illnesses nationwide within 38 states.
Pam Kirkland with the West Georgia Health Department says there are seven confirmed cases of vape-related illness in the state of Georgia.
“Some of the patients have reported using just THC, the vaping products, some have used nicotine and THC, some have used other types of oils with that, so nothing is really consistent,” said Kirkland.
Ezekiel Santos, a 20-year-old who started vaping when he was 15, says he does not plan on stopping after he says it helped stop smoking cigarettes.
“With a vape, I can hit it once and then I won’t pick it up again until like five or ten minutes later,” said Santos.
“We’ve all known that vaping is not a healthy alternative for not smoking cigarettes,” said Kirkland.
Kirkland says parents should be on the lookout to see if your teen is experiencing symptoms like severe coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue or weight loss. Those are signs they could be vaping and need to see their health care provider immediately.
The Vape Loft owners say they have not seen a decrease in business, but do have more customers asking questions about product safety.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.