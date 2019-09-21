GUEST SEGMENT: Hope Harbour Celebration of Hope Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time again for domestic violence resource organization Hope Harbour’s Celebration of Hope Luncheon.
This event shares valuable information about how we as a community can aid in the efforts against domestic violence and raises money for local efforts in combating domestic violence.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Tanya Brown, the sister of the late Nicole Brown Simpson. She will share Nicole’s story as well as how you can help prevent domestic violence in your community.
Since her sister’s murder in 1994, Tanya Brown has dedicated her life to the fight against domestic violence.
Organizers say that one in five women and one in seven men will be severely physically abused by someone intimate in their lives, but only one in four of them will report it.
Hope Harbour says that they alone had more than 1900 crisis calls in the last year.
The Celebration of Hope Luncheon will be held Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Rivermill Event Center in Columbus. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier will serve as the mistress of ceremonies for the tenth year in a row.
