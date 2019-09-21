Late September Heat Wave Coming

Bright sunshine will dominate the forecast this weekend, with highs warming back into the 90s for your Saturday & Sunday! Monday is the first day of Fall, but temps will be heading in the wrong direction! Monster dome of heat will build across the southeast, with Georgia & Alabama being ground zero. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week, threatening record highs, with no end in sight. Speaking of that, it might not rain again for the rest of September in the vast majority of our area, which will only worsen drought conditions. Some long range models show high pressure dominating through at least the first week of October, which means no Fall weather is on the horizon.