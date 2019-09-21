Late September Heat Wave Coming

Bright sunshine will dominate the forecast this weekend, with highs warming back into the 90s for your Saturday & Sunday! Monday is the first day of Fall, but temps will be heading in the wrong direction! Monster dome of heat will build across the southeast, with Georgia & Alabama being ground zero. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week, threatening record highs, with no end in sight. Speaking of that, it might not rain again for the rest of September in the vast majority of our area, which will only worsen drought conditions. Some long range models show high pressure dominating through at least the first week of October, which means no Fall weather is on the horizon.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Jerry is the only named storm in the Atlantic at the moment, but that looks to change with 3 other disturbances I'm monitoring this morning. Fortunately, I don't see any Gulf threats in the immediate future.
JERRY is spinning north of Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands this morning. Strong northerly wind shear & dry air has taken its toll on the storm, weakening it significantly from a Category 2 to a 65 MPH tropical storm over the last 24 hours. Wind shear looks to continue battering Jerry over the next several days, keeping it relatively weak. Unfortunately, conditions look to improve for intensification as Jerry makes a run on Bermuda on Wednesday. Jerry could very well threaten Bermuda as a hurricane, making it the 2nd threat in just a week. Good news is Jerry isn't a problem for the United States.
A tropical wave near eastern Cuba & Jamaica remains disorganized, and is under siege of strong wind shear. Despite the fact that it's entering the warm waters of the western Caribbean, conditions look so atmospheric conditions look so hostile that development isn't expected. Worth noting models don't develop this feature either.
Tropical Disturbance 99L is lighting up with plenty of showers and thunderstorms as it inches closer to the Lesser Antilles. Storms remain broad & disorganized in nature, and I don't see any signs of surface circulation developing on satellite as of this morning. With that being said, conditions are favorable for a depression to form over the next few days, with low wind shear, warm waters, and a moist atmospheric environment as it approaches the islands. Regardless of development, the Windward Islands will see strong gusty winds & heavy rain on Sunday & Monday. Afterwards, it will head in the direction of Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands, and into the SW Atlantic right behind Jerry.
Meanwhile, a potent tropical wave is poised to exit Africa tomorrow, passing south of the Cabo Verde islands over the next several days. Conditions look prime for this feature to rapidly spin up into a tropical storm, and possibly a hurricane at some point. Models are very aggressive with this feature. Fortunately, a large trough over the central Atlantic will safely recurve this out to sea.
Next names on the list are Karen & Lorenzo.
