Man arrested in LaGrange shooting that left four injured

Man arrested in LaGrange shooting that left four injured
By Alex Jones | September 20, 2019 at 9:00 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 9:22 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange have taken a man into custody for a shooting that left four people injured.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Elm St. at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. It was later determined that three other victims had been shot in the area.

There is no word on the condition of any of the four victims at this time.

31-year-old Maceo Foster was arrested on Sept. 20 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Foster has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Redding Dr. Foster is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.