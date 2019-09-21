Man arrested in LaGrange shooting that left four injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange have taken a man into custody for a shooting that left four people injured.
There is no word on the condition of any of the four victims at this time.
31-year-old Maceo Foster was arrested on Sept. 20 at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Foster has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Redding Dr. Foster is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.
