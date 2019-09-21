Man convicted in Upatoi triple murder seeking new trial

Man convicted in Upatoi triple murder seeking new trial
By Alex Jones | September 20, 2019 at 11:14 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 11:14 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man convicted of the murders of a Upatoi mother, her son and her granddaughter is now seeking a new trial.

Rufus Burks’ attorney is asking for the trial more than a year and a half after the jury handed down its verdict.

Burks was convicted of the murders of Gloria Short, her son Caleb Short and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey in January 2016.

The Muscogee County District Attorney’s office says the motion for a new trial was continued to January 7.

The defense has until Oct. 30 to view the trial transcript and cite where an error was made and why Burks deserves a new trial.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.