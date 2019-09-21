Man convicted in Upatoi triple murder seeking new trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man convicted of the murders of a Upatoi mother, her son and her granddaughter is now seeking a new trial.
Burks was convicted of the murders of Gloria Short, her son Caleb Short and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey in January 2016.
The Muscogee County District Attorney’s office says the motion for a new trial was continued to January 7.
The defense has until Oct. 30 to view the trial transcript and cite where an error was made and why Burks deserves a new trial.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.