Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide on Hwy. 80

CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide at a residence on Hwy. 80.
Deputies got the call at approximately 2:40 p.m. and responded to the 4700 block of Hwy. 80 just past Huguely Rd.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor has confirmed that the couple lived in the residence together. At this time, it is believed a male shot a female before shooting himself, according to Sheriff Taylor.
Sheriff Taylor says investigators believe the incident occurred late last night or early this morning.
Their identities are not being released at this time.
It is still an active scene. News Leader 9 has a crew en route.
