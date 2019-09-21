Sports Overtime: Week 5

(WTVM) - It’s Week Five of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley and Sports Overtime is back for another week of scores, highlights and more!
This week’s Game of the Week saw the Central Red Devils best the Opelika Bulldogs with a score of 63 to 28.
The other games Sports Leader 9 covered in Week 5 were:
- Opelika (28) at Central (63)
- R.E. Lee (25) Smiths Station (10)
- Auburn (42) at Jeff Davis (22)
- Dothan (43) at Russell County (27)
- Valley (42) at Carroll (6)
- Eufaula (57) at Early County (49)
- Southside-Selma (36) at Beulah (34)
- Notasulga (13) at Lanett (28)
- Morgan Academy (20) at Glenwood (49)
- Shaw (6) at Americus-Sumter (13)
- Carver (44) at Dougherty (8)
- Cairo (21) at Hardaway (7)
- Westover (42) at Northside (21)
- Troup (45) at Callaway (55)
- Bleckley County (43) at Marion County (28)
- Calvary Christian (26) at Holy Ground (0)
- Chattahoochee County (36) at Calhoun County (6)
- Miller County (37) at Randolph-Clay (6)
- Stewart County (12) at Seminole County (45)
- Schley County (40) at Hawkinsville (7)
- Brookstone (23) at First Presbyterian (21)
- Jordan (14) at Greenville (21)
- Southwest Georgia (50) at Flint River (13)
- Charles Henderson (27) at Beauregard (7)
- Reeltown (21) at LaFayette (14)
- Autaugaville (16) at Loachapoka (36)
- Autauga Academy (69) at Springwood (15)
- Chambers Academy (42) at Southern Academy (21)
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.