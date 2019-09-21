Three men charged with trafficking ecstasy, other drug offenses in Columbus

L-R: Phillip Scott, Schuyler Thirkield and Michael Thomas (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | September 21, 2019 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 2:15 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus men are behind bars after being arrested and charged with trafficking ecstasy, among other drug offenses.

The trio was arrested at approximately 1:00 a.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of Andrews Rd. with a total of 35.7 grams of ecstasy.

31-year-old Schuyler Thirkield is charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I drugs (THC) and possession of a drug-related object.

27-year-old Michael Thomas faces charges of trafficking ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I drugs and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

33-year-old Phillip Scott is charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I drugs and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

All three are currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

