Three men charged with trafficking ecstasy, other drug offenses in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus men are behind bars after being arrested and charged with trafficking ecstasy, among other drug offenses.
The trio was arrested at approximately 1:00 a.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of Andrews Rd. with a total of 35.7 grams of ecstasy.
31-year-old Schuyler Thirkield is charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I drugs (THC) and possession of a drug-related object.
27-year-old Michael Thomas faces charges of trafficking ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I drugs and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
33-year-old Phillip Scott is charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I drugs and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
All three are currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
