Three-vehicle accident leaves Steam Mill Rd. and Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus blocked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Traffic at the intersection of Steam Mill Rd. and Buena Vista Rd. is blocked after a three-vehicle accident.
The accident that occurred in the intersection has also left Fair Oaks Dr. blocked.
Columbus police, as well as Columbus Fire and EMS, are on the scene.
Columbus police reports no injuries were sustained in the accident.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.
