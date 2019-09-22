Tropical Burst In The Atlantic Continues...

Bright sunshine will dominate the forecast today, with highs warming back into the 90s! Monday is the first day of Fall, but temps will be heading in the wrong direction! Monster dome of heat will build across the southeast, with Georgia & Alabama being ground zero. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week, threatening record highs, with no end in sight. Speaking of that, it might not rain again for the rest of September in the vast majority of our area, which will only worsen drought conditions. Some long range models show high pressure dominating through at least the first week of October, which means no Fall weather is on the horizon.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Hyperactive burst of activity continues in the Atlantic with tropical Storm KAREN forming earlier this morning near the Windward Islands. KAREN will lash the southern Lesser Antilles today with tropical storm force winds & flooding rains, before turning northward, and impacting Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands on Tuesday at tropical storm intensity. Late this week, KAREN will slow down, possibly stalling in the SW Atlantic north of Puerto Rico & Hispaniola. At this point, a massive ridge of high pressure is forecast to build to Karen's north, and models generally show a turn to the west, which historically is a very favorable pattern for intensification. While its too early to know where KAREN will go, all interests in the Bahamas, Cuba, and the United States should closely monitor the progress of this storm.
A strong area of low pressure exiting the African coast continues to get better organized with a large area of showers and storms near its center. A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today, and move south of the Cabo Verde Islands, and into the open Atlantic over the next several days. Models are very aggressive with this disturbance, and I would be shocked if this didn't eventually become a hurricane. Good news is a large trough over the north Atlantic will safely steer this out to sea. Next name on the list is LORENZO.
JERRY remains a sheared tropical storm, and is forecast to remain so over the next several days it it moves northward away from the United States, and out to sea. Jerry will pass west of Bermuda later this week, bringing squally conditions.
Long term, the Atlantic looks to stay active well into October. It’s important to stay vigilant, and keep a close eye on climatologically favored areas of the western Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico, though nothing is imminent. Let’s just worry about Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo first.
