Alabama law enforcement say goodbye to brother in blue

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement said their final goodbye’s Sunday to a brother in blue.
Police departments from across Alabama, including Huntsville Police Department’s Honor Guard, attended a celebration of life for fallen Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette Sunday afternoon.
Cousette was shot and killed last Monday while trying to arrest a suspect.
Cousette is the fourth law enforcement officer shot to death in the line of duty in Alabama this year.
