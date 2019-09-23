Alabama law enforcement say goodbye to brother in blue

Huntsville Police Honor Guard attend funeral of fallen Tuscaloosa officer (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
September 22, 2019 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 8:40 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement said their final goodbye’s Sunday to a brother in blue.

Police departments from across Alabama, including Huntsville Police Department’s Honor Guard, attended a celebration of life for fallen Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette Sunday afternoon.

Cousette was shot and killed last Monday while trying to arrest a suspect.

Cousette is the fourth law enforcement officer shot to death in the line of duty in Alabama this year.

