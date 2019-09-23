Columbus man sentenced to life for murder of girlfriend resentenced after taking plea deal

(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Gunn | September 23, 2019 at 4:15 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 4:28 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal.

40-year-old Antonio Magee was sentenced to life in 2008 for the shooting death of 24-year-old Mary Rodgers at their E.J. Knight Gardens apartment on Baker Plaza Drive.

On Monday, Magee pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years with 17 years to serve.

In 2017, a judge ordered a new trial for Magee after finding out court reported repeatedly failed to relay what was said during his first trial and sometimes inserted gibberish into her voice recordings of those proceedings.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Anthony released the following statement:

We pled the case this afternoon to 20 serve, 17 on 1 count of Voluntary Manslaughter, which is a lesser included offense of Murder. The case was going to be difficult to retry for a number of reasons. The State’s main witness is deceased, and we would not be able to use his prior testimony because of the issues with the trial transcript that precipitated the new trial being granted to begin with. Other witnesses have been difficult to locate, and some of the ones with whom we have had contact have trouble recalling all of the details of the things they witnessed. In addition, it has been difficult to locate some of the evidence in the case after so many years. These are realities we have to consider in a situation like this, and I believe that we reached the appropriate outcome today, given everything at play.

