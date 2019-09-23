Columbus man sentenced to life for murder of girlfriend resentenced after taking plea deal

We pled the case this afternoon to 20 serve, 17 on 1 count of Voluntary Manslaughter, which is a lesser included offense of Murder. The case was going to be difficult to retry for a number of reasons. The State’s main witness is deceased, and we would not be able to use his prior testimony because of the issues with the trial transcript that precipitated the new trial being granted to begin with. Other witnesses have been difficult to locate, and some of the ones with whom we have had contact have trouble recalling all of the details of the things they witnessed. In addition, it has been difficult to locate some of the evidence in the case after so many years. These are realities we have to consider in a situation like this, and I believe that we reached the appropriate outcome today, given everything at play.