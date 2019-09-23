Columbus man sentenced to life for murder of girlfriend resentenced after taking plea deal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal.
40-year-old Antonio Magee was sentenced to life in 2008 for the shooting death of 24-year-old Mary Rodgers at their E.J. Knight Gardens apartment on Baker Plaza Drive.
On Monday, Magee pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years with 17 years to serve.
In 2017, a judge ordered a new trial for Magee after finding out court reported repeatedly failed to relay what was said during his first trial and sometimes inserted gibberish into her voice recordings of those proceedings.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Anthony released the following statement:
